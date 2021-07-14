Home > Bollywood Nikkiey Chawla touches on desire to star in ‘Big Boss 15’: 'I am the complete package' Zainab Nasir | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nikkiey Chawla touches on desire to star in ‘Big Boss 15’: 'I am the complete package'

India’s transgender model and actress Nikkiey Chawla revealed that she would be an ideal choice for the reality TV show, Big Boss 15.



Big Boss has so far gained success by airing 14 seasons and now the makers of the show are ready to entertain their fans with another season and fans are speculating on the upcoming cast and contestant list already.

In a chat with Pink Villa, Nikkiey said, “I think I am a complete package for Bigg Boss. I can make people laugh, cry and most importantly entertain everyone with my antics. I have already done a show like this - MTV Crunch and know how to survive in a show like Bigg Boss. Also, I am calm and patient."

"I also would like to portray my transgender community on a platform like Bigg Boss. Many people think that transgenders are sad, lonely but that is not true. I am a very happy person and like to spread positivity."

"There is also a strong message which I want to convey to all the parents. Whenever they get to know about their kids' sexual orientation, they should not hit or abuse them. They should give their kids wings to fly.”

She concluded by saying, “When I had revealed my reality to my parents, my family and the people close to me, they have said so many bad things about me. I was hurt. Though in the last few years with my work I have created my own space in the industry. But somehow, I have not got what I deserve. I feel Bigg Boss will give me that stature.”