Photo: Lakshmi Manchu exhibits her love for holidaying

Actress Lakshmi Manchu recently left fans in rib tickling laughter with a photo display of her actual reaction when hearing about the end of her US vacation.



Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, popularly known as Lakshmi Manchu is currently on a vacation with her family in the US and shared a glimpse clad in a black top and jeans holding an axe in one hand, while pointing towards the camera with the other.

The 43 year old actress posted the clip on Instagram and penned it with the caption, "When someone reminds me that my vacay is over and I gotta go back home!”





Lakhshmi is an actress, producer and television presenter and works on American TV and in Telugu films. Her well-grounded career stems from the fact that she earned a degree in Theatre, from Oklahoma City University.

Lakshmi’s father is the well-known veteran actor Mohan Babu.

Lakshmi has a daughter named Nirvana whom she lovingly calls Apple. Recently, she got herself a tattoo, a small apple designed on her left shoulder and a little heart on her wrist, showcasing her love for Nirvana.