Neelam Kothari touches on conservative outfit choices: ‘I’m a stylist’s nightmare’

Actress Neelam Kothari recently took a trip down memory lane and looked back on the ‘80s era where she starred in the movies, and ended up becoming a ‘stylist’s nightmare’ because she refused to comply with the suggestion of lowered necklines.

In an interview with Filmfare, Neelam said, "It was very different back in the day. You just had to look good. I mean, there was no concept for a particular look for a film. Obviously if you were playing a village girl i.e. a gaonkiladki, there was a certain look but otherwise you had to just show up looking really nice and pretty.”

She stated, "And, I remember this funny incident. My maasi used to do my styling and all my necklines in most of my movies were up till here (gestures to the top of her neck). My dresses were all long and very conservative."

"Now, I'm a stylist's nightmare. They'll tell me to open up the neckline a little bit and I'll go 'no no no no'! I'm still extremely conservative and I know what looks good on me, what's going to look nice.”

For those unversed, Neelam has been on an acting break for 20 years, although she wants to make a comeback. Last year, the actress starred in a Netflix series named Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.