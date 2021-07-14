Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon reflects on chaotic 2020: ‘It was difficult to mute the noise’ Zainab Nasir | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kriti Sanon reflects on chaotic 2020: ‘It was difficult to mute the noise’

Actress Kriti Sanon recently recalled how the year 2020 had been a roller coaster ride for her, in terms of the death of her dear friend and fellow star Sushant Singh Rajput.



For those unversed, Kriti and Sushant had featured together in their film Raabta.

After the tragic death of her co-actor Sushant, Kriti was attacked verbally on social media after she shared an emotional post regarding his demise.

Social media became toxic for her and as a result she wasforced to completely shut herself from it.

The trolling targeted her personal life and in an interview with PTI, Kriti said, “It was difficult to mute the noise. But I had my people and family around me that always kind of helps. Last year, social media was the worst thing that happened to us, It opened up so much chatter and noise.”

She added, “There was so much of fear, uncertainty and sadness around. Social media has added to a lot of negativity.”

She continued, “I just felt it was best to stay away from it because what I had to say were extremely personal things which i was sharing with my loved ones. I didn’t need to share it with the world.”

Kriti concluded by saying, “I felt too many people were saying too many things. I didn’t want to be a part of that noise.”