Home > Bollywood Shilpa Shetty reveals JLo's body inspires her fitness goals Eesha Iftikhar | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is looked up to as a fitness guru, shared that she too has people she looks up to for beauty goals. Shilpa revealed that she’s inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s body and wants to look like her when she’ll be in her 60s.

Shilpa is making her acting come back in Bollywood after almost ten years in Hungama 2, but according to her co-star Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa “literally looks not a day older than 25.”

In a recent interview with The Quint, the actress admitted that she receives many compliments on how she looks at 46. But, Shilpa made it quite clear that how she looks requires strenuous efforts.

"I will not deny it. I will accept that many people say this,” she said. “And I appreciate that the effort is acknowledged. I feel like when they acknowledge, it seems like the yoga worked."

Shilpa went on to reveal that when she had her first born, Viaan, she gained 32 kgs. It wasn’t easy for her to revert back to the lifestyle she had before momhood but her determination and goals pushed her to work harder. Elaborating on this, she said:

“I'm also like you guys, it's not like it comes naturally. So if I were not to take care of myself, if I was not disciplined, I would also put on weight. I prioritize what is important, what is not, and I live by yogic principles. I want to have JLo's body! We all have benchmarks. She's 52 I think, and that's amazing. I mean, look at that! There are people who inspire me, too. And I want to be my best when I'm 65," she said.