Taapsee Pannu launches her Production House, calls it Outsiders Films Eesha Iftikhar | July 15, 2021

Actor Taapsee Pannu knows like nobody else what it’s like to be an outsider in the film industry. To make it easier for the coming generation of actors to make their space in the industry, Taapsee announced that she’s launching her production house called Outsiders Film.

True to its name, the production house will cater to actors who are dedicated but come from a common background. This is one of many milestones achieved by Taapsee within a decade of her career in the film industry.

The Thappad star has entered this new phase of her life with the content creator and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya, who has been working in the industry for over two decades. Pranjal’s experience is extremely extensive and he has worked in the production of many hit films such as Super 30, 83, Soorma, Piku, Azhar and is now producing Taapsee’s forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

Exhilarated with the launch, Taapsee shared, “I’m thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who’re looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

Taapsee mentioned that opening her own production house has always been her dream. Now, that it has come true, she explained the rationale behind its chosen name.

“Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds. That’s why the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content,” she said.