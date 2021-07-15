Home > Bollywood Sharat Saxena reveals he was treated like 'Punching bag' in films for 35 years Eesha Iftikhar | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Sharat Saxena recently got candid about the unfair treatment towards him in the film industry. During his latest interview with Rediff, Sharat recalled all the villain roles that he had to play over the course of his career with the sole job of getting beaten up by heroes to make them shine.

Sharat said that he always felt he was treated like a “punching bag” throughout his time in the film industry and wished he was offered more than the role of anti-heroes.

"Because I was a muscular person, I used to get work as an action character,” he shared. “I used to do a lot of fights. I used to get beaten up by the heroes. In Kaala Patthar, I was in the introduction sequence for three heroes. Every hero would come, beat me up, establish himself as the hero and carry on with the film. I was a punching bag of the film, and that was the story of my life for the first 35 years of my career."

Sharat eventually moved to South India to try a different path in film but luck didn’t follow him there and he was able to only bag villainous roles again. However, during the interview he shared, that once upon a time Aamir Khan suggested his name to play a character in the film Ghulam. But Sharat revealed that no one bothered to contact him because of a rumor that was started by Raza Murad.

According to Sharat, Raza’s actions cost him work. He said, "Even though Aamir had suggested my name, they did not contact me because somebody had told them that I had shifted to Chennai. That person was Raza Murad. He had spread this rumour that I did not live in Bombay anymore. That's why they did not contact me."

In the interview, Sharat also touched on the industry being a place for “young people only” and said that all the good roles written for older people are offered to Amitabh Bachchan.