Aamir Khan spotted with ex-wife Kiran Rao on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha: Watch here

July 15, 2021

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao seem to be on very good terms even days after announcing the split.

In a recent viral video released from the sets of Aamir's up-coming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, both the actor and former wife are seen shaking a leg to local songs in Ladakh.

In the adorable video, Aamir and Kiran were spotted dancing in local dresses. While Aamir a red outfit, paired with a purple hat, Kiran slipped into dark pink, and wore green hat.





Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Forest Gump, helmed by Advait Chandan.Aamir Khan will be working alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the movie.