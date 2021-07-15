Home > Bollywood

Aamir Khan spotted with ex-wife Kiran Rao on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha: Watch here

Web Desk|July 15, 2021
Share Next Story >>>

Aamir Khan spotted with ex-wife Kiran Rao on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha: Watch here

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao seem to be on very good terms even days after announcing the split.

In a recent viral video released from the sets of Aamir's up-coming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, both the actor and former wife are seen shaking a leg to local songs in Ladakh.

In the adorable video, Aamir and Kiran were spotted dancing in local dresses. While Aamir a red outfit, paired with a purple hat, Kiran slipped into dark pink, and wore green hat.


Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Forest Gump, helmed by Advait Chandan.Aamir Khan will be working alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the movie.

More From Bollywood

Failed to load data.
loading...
ERROR END