Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah teaser out now

Siddharth Malhotra's Shershaah teaser is out now and it shows a promising war drama.

On Thursday, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and producer Karan Johar launched the official teaser of the movie.





The teaser touches briefly on the film's plot and narrates the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the Kargil War.



Shershaah premieres August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.