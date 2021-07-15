Home > Bollywood Hrithik Roshan reflects on not playing 'hero' in ZNMD Web Desk | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hrithik Roshan reflects on not playing 'hero' in ZNMD

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating 10 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with interesting anecdotes.

In his recent chat with The Times Of India he was excited to not play hero in the film, a decision many other actors were hesitant to take at that time.



"I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier," he began.

"I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars," said Hrithik.

Hrithik then went on to recall an Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance where he did not play lead, but enjoyed the small part he was given.

"He wasn’t even a hero, he was such a grey character but look at the feedback, the reactions that it got. I thoroughly enjoyed doing that, because it was so human and real," he concluded.

