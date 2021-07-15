Home > Bollywood Varun Dhawan’s latest adorable video with his furry friend Joey leaves fans in awe Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Varun Dhawan’s latest adorable video with his furry friend Joey leaves fans in awe

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who recently welcomed a cute little beagle puppy named Joey, has left his fans awestruck as he shared how he has been spending his most of the time with his little adorable friend.

The Kalank actor, who has recently wrapped up the shoot for Bhediya, shared how he has been spending his much-needed break from work with his pet pal Joey.

The actor had previously shared an adorable picture of his furry friend and now, he has also dropped an adorable reel featuring the beagle. "THIS IS WHAT IM DOING #friendshipgoals," he wrote in the caption.





In the video, the Badlapur star can be seen playing with Joey, cuddling the puppy and also just chilling with him as he plays video games. Joey seems to love his dad's company and even tugs at his shorts when he isn't being given enough attention.

The song Leave The Door Openby Bruno Mars can be heard playing in the background while Joey continues his mischiefs. Fans started pouring in love the moment he posted the video on his handle.





When Varun first brought the beagle home, he had shared a lovely video and captioned it: "FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out." A few days later, he announced that he and his wife Natasha Dalal had named the puppy Joey.

On the work front, Varun has completed shooting for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya where he stars opposite actor Kriti Sanon.