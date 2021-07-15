Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif dons pink bodycon as she grooves on Pink’s ‘Cover me in sunshine’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif dons pink bodycon as she grooves on Pink’s ‘Cover me in sunshine’

Bollywood starlet Katrina Kaif is known for her gorgeous personality and superb acting in the films. The actress, who is popular for her fashionista personality and impeccable choice of attire, has recently spotted channeling her inner diva in latest her social media update.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a clip of delightful photos with fans. The gorgeous star left netizens gushing over her style as she rocked a pretty dress in a series of photos clicked on her rooftop in a pretty pink bodycon dress.





In the video reel, which is a collection of snippets, Kat can be seen dancing to singer Pink's Cover Me in Sunshine as she enjoys the cloudy weather in Mumbai.

The star was quickly endeared with loved-up comments from diehard followers. "You radiate sunshineeeee even in the current cloudy weather," praised one follower.

On the work front, the Bharat actress will be seen next in Akshay Kumar co-starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, Katrina also has a superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar. She also is a part of Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant. It is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. She also will be seen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3.