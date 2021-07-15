Home > Bollywood ‘RRR’ in the making: Alia Bhatt promises a big screen spectacle is on the way Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘RRR’ in the making: Alia Bhatt promises a big screen spectacle is on the way

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is set to take over the screens with her latest avatar in upcoming Telugu magnum film RRR.

The makers of RRR on Thursday, unveiled a making video of the film on social media platforms, to give audiences a glimpse into the scale of the movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raazi famed actress also shared the 2-minute long video of the making of the film. The short video gives a glimpse into everything that has gone into making the next big epic action film from Indian cinema.

Sharing the video, the Highway actress wrote, “Making of RRR A glimpse into the world of RRR RRRMovie Happy to have been part of such an energetic team.”

Director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to unveil the video which confirms the film’s theatrical release date. “A glimpse into the making of RRRMovie… Hope you all love it,” Rajamouli wrote.

The film stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The actors are joining hands for the first time for a project. The supporting cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 13th October. The film will paly a massive role in bringing back the audience to theatres after COVID circumstances.