If I can't be authentic then I don't want to be on social media: Gul Panag

Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021

Indian actress Gul Panag reflected on how social media posts can serve as a source of inspiration for many if successes are shared along with the failures.



Gul Panag was grateful to all those who spoke kind words about her and considered her as a role model.

In a recent Instagram post, Gul Panag revealed, “It’s not all joy and achievement... I have bad days... get overwhelmed... feel helpless and hopeless... I also go into a room and cry. Every achievement, big or small, is punctuated by days when you feel you are worthless, that you are going to fail.”

She stated, “It is not all highs as there are lows in life too.”

Gul further added, “We have started propagating a culture where people curate their Instagram carefully as most influencers don’t post a picture which isn’t clicked by a professional. We are creating a bubble on social media, projecting an image which is not normal. What expectations are we setting for people? How are you influencing people to be a better version of themselves?”

Gul continued, “People talk about how fit I am but I also share pics when I’ve gained weight. I shared my struggles with weight after I gained weight in January. I can’t just put out the best and most perfect version of myself. What kind of role model would I be if I put out only the good parts of my life?”