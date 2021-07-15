Home > Bollywood Shruti Hasaan addresses mental health issues: ‘The worst attitude you can have is chin up’ Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shruti Hasaan addresses mental health issues: ‘The worst attitude you can have is chin up’

Actress Shruti Hasaan stressed the need for constant therapy for those who suffered from mental health problems, especially during the pandemic.



Shruti had been under constant stress when she was young and received proper guidance for therapy.

Being part of an industry that had its own set of problems, Shruti was well-aware how it could raise the level of stress.

In a chat with IANS, Shruti said, "Mental health is really simple and really complex at the same time. I always use this example that if you have a stomach ache, you will have ajwain or yogurt and avoid spicy stuff on the first day. On the second day you will say, 'ok, let me take medicine', but on the third day when you are still in pain, you will go to the doctor and seek help. At that point no one in your family says, 'hum hai, tum doctor kepaas kyun jarahe ho.”

She added, "I see that as the whole problem because of how the fam jam scene is in India. It's like 'you have your cousins, your friends, why can't you talk to me?' I understand the sentiment but when it comes to mental health, the worst attitude you can have is 'chin up' or 'I am fine.’”

Shruti concluded, "The feeling of inadequacy can be so overwhelming and, mind you, I was a psychology student and dropped out but continued studying psychology. I have friends who have therapists. I have been in therapy when I was younger and still when it comes to managing my emotions and sensitivity, in an industry that is very heightened in every sense -- be it stress or creativity -- I felt inadequate on many days.”