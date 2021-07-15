Home > Bollywood Ali Fazal proposes to long-term girlfriend Richa Chadha in romantic setting Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ali Fazal proposes to lo-ngterm girlfriend Richa Chadha in romantic setting

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal revealed details of his proposal to long-term girlfriend Richa Chadha.



The actor had arranged a surprise for her but it slipped away from his mind as he got caught up in a romantic moment and proposed to her there and then.

The Fukrey actors were all set to tie the knot this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic they had to postpone their plan.

In a chat with Cosmopolitan India, Ali Fazal said, "I did plan something grand for her. I remember we got three days off, and we had gone to the Maldives and the plan was to come back and ask her to marry me. It was some crazy helicopter thing, with things flying in the air, and probably a hundred people would have seen. So I was a little nervous. But while we were in the Maldives, I had planned a surprise dinner for her birthday...it was on an island, and we were in the middle of the ocean, so it was very romantic. And I was just sitting there and admiring the beautiful sky and I decided to propose in the moment—it was as clichéd as it could get. It is weird because that’s the kind of thing I used to mock my friends for. I’d tell them that this only happens in movies. But then I was like, ‘Screw it!’ and I just went ahead with something simple. I thought it was kind of cute.”

The couple plan to host a lavish wedding reception with friends and family after things are safe.