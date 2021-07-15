Home > Bollywood Ahead of ‘Hungama 2’ release, Shilpa Shetty to make her digital debut Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Ahead of ‘Hungama 2’ release, Shilpa Shetty to make her digital debut

Actress Shilpa Shetty revealed that she would start the shooting of her digital debut in mid 2022, while she awaited the release of film Hungama 2.



Shilpa is ready for the release of her film Hungama 2, which will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. She also wondered about her performance and the audience’s response to the different spaces.

In a chat with PTI, Shilpa said, "I've said yes to something that I'm going to start mid next year. It needs a lot of prep, that will be another announcement. OTT has opened up a lot of avenues for many actors, including me. It requires a lot of time so if it's that one outing, then it really has to justify you and be synonyms with your brand. So there is something that has come my way. It'll be interesting for me to be seen in that space.”

The Life in a Metro and Dhadkan actress stated, "'Hungama 2' happens to release first. I would have loved to make my comeback on 70 mm but OTT is great for us actors because there are some people who would prefer watching films at home due to the pandemic.”