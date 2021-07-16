Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor's 'Pregnancy Bible' lands in trouble for hurting religious sentiments Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor's 'Pregnancy Bible' lands in trouble for hurting religious sentiments

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor-Khan, who recently welcomed her second child, baby son Jeh, penned down her experinece with both pregnancies in her tell-all book Pregnancy Bible.

The book, which is said to be a pregnancy guidance book has been landed into hot waters. A Maharashtra based Christian religious group has objected to the disrespectful title of the actor's latest venture.

As per police, the title of Kareena's book, Pregnancy Bible, is hurting the religious sentiments of a Christian group in Beed city of Maharashtra. The community has filed a complaint against the Good Newwz actress this Wednesday.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

The 3 idiots famed actress launched her book Pregnancy Bible on June 9. She had taken to Instagram to announce the launch. Calling the book her "third child", she made the announcement soon after she gave birth to her second son with actor Saif Ali Khan in February.