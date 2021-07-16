Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta pays homage to late 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri Web Desk | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neena Gupta pays homage to late 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

Neena Gupta is paying tribute to late actor Surekha Sikri.

The 76-year-old actor, who played Neena's mother-in-law in Badhai Ho (2018) passed away on Friday and left all of Bollywood in grief.

Turning to her Instagram, Neena shared a video expressing her sadness with fans.

"It's said grief is lessened if shared. Today morning I received a sad news, of the death of Surekha Sikriji. I thought of sharing my pain with you. When we were students in (National) School of Drama she was in the repertory company and they used to play parts. Without her knowledge, we would sneak in to have a peek at her acting and I would think 'I want to become an actress like this', which is many many years ago. Then we worked together in Badhaai Ho and before that in Saloni. Irrespective of that, I used to look up to her when she did her scenes. I learnt a lot from her and there was still so much more to learn from her."







Neena said, "And what commitment she had in that age! We had a scene together in Badhaai Ho where she rebukes my in-laws. When it was her turn to give the cue, when my shots were going on she was told 'you give a normal cue no need to (makes a hand gesture of hitting)'. But no, be it 10 takes, but she gave the cue with the same gusto when she performed. We come across very few people like this. I feel so sad that she is no more. It's very sad. Thank you for listening to me."

