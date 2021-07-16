Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor gushes over Sharmila Tagore for helping her through pregnancies Web Desk | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor gushes over Sharmila Tagore for helping her through pregnancies

Kareena Kapoor is crediting her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore for being a strong support system for her throughout two pregnancies.

Kareena, who is all set to launch her 'Pregnancy Bible' as a self-help book for new mothers, says that giving birth is a daunting experiences unless you have a supportive family and friends.

"Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents," she wrote.

Kareena continued, "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."