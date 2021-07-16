Home > Bollywood Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul 'look brilliant together' Web Desk | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul 'look brilliant together'

Suniel Shetty thinks her daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are a 'good-looking' couple.

Although the couple, that is rumored to be dating for a long time now, hasn't officially announced their relationship, both Athiya and KL Rahul was allegedly spotted taking a trip together to the UK.

When asked from Suniel Shetty if Athiya went to England, the actor confirmed the news, saying that she is on a vacation with brother Ahan.

"Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said.



Suniel also responded to the couple's latest shoot for an international eyewear brand.

"I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”

