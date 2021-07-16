Surekha Sikri breathes her last aged 75

Veteran Indian actress Surekha Sikri has passed away of heart attack on Friday morning. According to a publication, she was admitted to a hospital due to ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular accident and an atrial fibrillation.

Her representative shared a statement that read as, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Sikri won several awards including Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 and three National Film Awards.

The veteran actor received praises for her acting in film Badhaai ho co-starring Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.