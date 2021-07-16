Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut clicks Arjun Rampal as he wraps up shooting his shots for ‘Dhaakad’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kangana Ranaut clicks Arjun Rampal as he wraps up shooting his shots for ‘Dhaakad’

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut has been actively updating her fans and followers about the shooting of her upcoming action-packed film Dhaakad. Ranaut, alongside her co-star in the forthcoming actioner Arjun Rampal were shooting in Budapest for the past few weeks.

After completing shooting in the international location, the Roy star celebrated his wrap on Dhaakad along with the team on the sets of film. The Manikarnika starlet, who also was present, happened to have clicked a dapper photo of Arjun.

The Raajneeti actor, who will be seen essaying the antagonist in Dhaakad, announced his wrap up from the shoot of Dhaadak as he popped up a bottle of champagne on the sets.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ranaut shared a photo featuring Arjun in a bulked up avatar and tattoos all over his body. He could be seen excitedly popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the wrap of his portions in the film co-starring Kangana.

Sharing the picture, Kangana penned a note where she expressed that she will miss having Arjun on the sets. She wrote, "It's a film wrap for our baddy rampal72 Will miss you on the sets".

Arjun too shared a special note for director Razneesh Ghai along with a photo. In his note, he penned his thanks to the director and wrote, "Brothers in Arms. What a pleasure razylivingtheblues what an experience. Thank you. Kiddo. Love and till we meet again #dhaakad.”

Furthermore, Dhaakad, an action film where Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni while Arjun will be seen as Rudraveer. Apart from Kangana and Arjun, the film also stars Divya Dutta. It is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.