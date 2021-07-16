Home > Bollywood Mrunal Thakur shares experience of working with Farhan Akhtar in ‘Toofaan’ Sakina Mehdi | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Mrunal Thakur shares experience of working with Farhan Akhtar in ‘Toofaan

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who made her acting debut with 2018 film Love Sonia sat down for an interview with a publication and talked her working with actor Farhan Akhtar in Toofan.

The 28-year-old was asked to share her experience of working in the film, she responded, “It is an iconic movie, at least in my career so far. To be a part of this movie itself is the biggest achievement in my life. I’ll say that because working with Farhan, Rakeysh sir and Paresh ji, Supriya Pathak, Hussain sir, Vijay Raaz and Mohan Agashe is an experience in itself. I could feel the life they brought into their characters.”

She continued, “I just kept seeing how great they were at what they do and how they made this journey feel so real. I just felt that I was watching a slice of life. It made me realize that you don’t always have to act, ait is important is that you also feel. Toofaan has taught me that getting ready, getting your hair and make-up done doesn’t cut it. That’s not how you’re ready to act, you have feel the moment that you are in.”

While talking about Akhtar, Thakur said, “Farhan, meanwhile, has ignited that fire in me as an artiste, as a performer. He makes sure that whatever he does, he dives deep into it and performs as if there is no tomorrow. As an artiste, all the inhibitions I had, probably died with this one.”

She added, “He made sure that we drive out of our comfort zone. And I will choose in the future to do roles like this, roles that are not only difficult, but at the same time iconic.”

The actress was asked how she managed to make place for herself in the film, she replied, “That is the beauty about Rakeysh sir. Even if it is a biopic, he’ll make sure that every character is important. His treatment to his actors and characters is equal. Ananya is a doctor who has a life of her own.”

She further added, “As she has so much pain in her life, she has channelized all the ‘dukh and dard’ in the best possible way, and she believes in giving happiness to all the people who she meets. The way this character is written, it is very balanced, it is really nice. I am sure every Bollywood actress is going to be jealous of me playing Ananya.”

Toofan will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 16th July.