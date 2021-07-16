Home > Bollywood I’m petrified to deliver a child in real life: Kriti Sanon Sakina Mehdi | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon appeared in an interview with a publication and expressed her views about giving birth to a child in real life while talking about upcoming film Mimi.

The story of Mimi revolves around a girl essayed by Sanon who chooses to become a surrogate mother for the sake of money. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and will be released on 30th July.

Sanon shared, "I have seen a lot of real delivery videos on YouTube and all I can say is I am petrified to deliver a child in real life. I am not sure if I want to deliver or not in real life... The second half of the film is difficult for me.”

She continued, “Especially when Mimi becomes a mother. Because this was a scene that I couldn’t relate to – a delivery means a lot of mental change and not just physical change. Gaining 15 kilos was definitely tough but the delivery scene in the film was the toughest. And I was very nervous about it.”

The actress added, “Mostly in Hindi films we sometimes put comic relief in it and sometimes it is done in a subtle way. But our director Laxman Utekar wanted to film this in a realistic manner. He told me a man should experience the pain while seeing you. They should feel what a woman goes through while delivering and look at his wife and feel proud. That was the brief he shared.”