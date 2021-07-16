Home > Bollywood Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on facing career lull: 'Didn't know if I'd get to keep doing this' Eesha Iftikhar | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opened up about dealing with his “insecurities” during the 2 years when he faced a lull in his career with no film offers after working in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Harsh explained that he was going through what any other artist in his place would go through if they didn’t find work for 2 years straight. Harsh made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya, and then appeared in Bhavesh Joshi. However, both of his films didn’t do quite well in box office, which ultimately made it difficult for the budding artist to bag more films for a while. Harsh made his comeback with a cameo appearance in Netflix’s AK vs AK.

"Just uncertainty, not knowing if people are going to like the kind of cinema I want to do, if I'm going to get the opportunity to keep being able to do it; normal insecurities that artistes have,” he shared with the host.

Harsh also shared that now that he has gone through the desolate period of questioning everything about his career, he never wants to go through it again.

“You constantly want to keep working," he continued, while adding that he is looking forward to “doing a wide variety of work.”

During the interview, he also revealed that a small “minority” hates him because he’s Anil Kapoor’s son.