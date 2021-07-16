Home > Bollywood Madhuri Dixit praises OTT platforms for bringing variety to the screen Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famous actress of the Bollywood industry, Madhuri Dixit, said she was inspired by the freedom of the OTT space, as it served as a good storytelling platform for the creators.



Madhuri is all charged up for her web debut, an experience she has been looking forward to.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Madhuri said, “Last year, when people were sitting at home, they were getting their entertainment only through OTT platforms. It gives people a choice to watch whatever they want, whenever they want, be it a film or series. You don’t have to go anywhere to get that entertainment.”

The Kalank star added, “Because you don’t have to think about the constraints of making a film. Whether it will appeal to all audiences from all the cross sections, it has to be viable in the market, it has to be a hit — all these compulsions are not there on the web. So, you can tell your stories the way you want them to be told.”

Regarding her character and role in her upcoming film, she admitted, “Now, there is so much variety because when we had started, women-oriented films used to be the ones where she is either a victim, or is so docile, or suddenly is seeking revenge in the end. All these things were considered to be female dominated.”

Madhuri concluded, “Now, women, whether it be movies or series, are written for not just an angel or someone avenging something. They are real characters with flaws and imperfections, be it a banker, artiste, a Prime Minister. You cannot put one into a kind of a block or stereotype.’’