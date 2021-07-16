Home > Bollywood Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocks 10 years: Cast looks back on memorable shoot in virtual reunion Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The cast of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara came together for a digital reunion where the stars went down memory lane and recalled their experiences of working in the film and re-enacted some of their scenes.



Recently, the film clocked 10 years, and starred Katrina Kaif, Abay Dheol, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.

The film was based on three childhood friends who went on a road trip to Spain where each faced their own set of problems.

Katrina Kaif essayed the role of Laila, a scuba-diving instructor. Amid the reunion Katrina related her scuba-diving experience, "I was terrified. Everyone else was semi-pro divers. When we were shooting that underwater sequence where Hrithik has that epiphany, what actually was happening was that I was digging my nails into his hand because I was so scared. It was my first diving experience, like that.”

Actor Hritikh Roshan spoke up, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

The cast reflected on the shooting of the song IkJunoon in the film. Hrithik admitted, "I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after (Ik Junoon) song. The kind of smell that we suffered.”



