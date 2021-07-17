Home > Bollywood Salman Khan pens loved-up birthday wish for Katrina Kaif Web Desk | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Khan pens loved-up birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Indian superstar Salman Khan is cherishing Katrina Kaif's presence in his life.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the actor who also dated Katrina Kaif during her initial career days, penned a sweet note for the actor's 38th birthday.

“Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. katrinakaif,” Salman wrote in his Instagram post.

Salman also attached a beautiful photo of himself with the star from their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

