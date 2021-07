Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra sparkles in vibrant neon green outfit on London streets Web Desk | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra is making the most out of her time in London.

The global star, who keeps travelling back and forth from the US to the UK, recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a sultry photo of herself in a neon green outfit.

"...making lemonade" she captioned on her photo.



Priyanka also paired her look with neon sunglasses and nude lip shade.

Take a look: