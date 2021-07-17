Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula reveals coping mechanism after mother's demise Eesha Iftikhar | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Losing a parent is never easy!

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona Kapoor nine years ago and it hasn’t been easy on them ever since. Arjun shared a video snippet of his sister opening about the grief and how she has had been coping with the emptiness that her mother’s death has left behind.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Anshula shared that for the longest time, she felt guilty if she ever found herself feeling any emotion other than sadness after her mother’s demise.

"Time helps you mould your life around that loss, but it is always there. For the first year or two, every time I laughed, every time I felt happy, or any emotion that was not a sad emotion, it was immediately followed by guilt,” she said.

Anshula then encouraged her listeners to know when its time to seek help and added, “There is no right or wrong way (to deal with it), and there is nothing wrong in seeking help from the outside. Talk to your therapist. And, do not go down the route of self-sabotaging yourself.”

Anshula further said that she doesn’t expect everyone to understand the gravity of her loss but she knows that there are people out there, who have gone through the same tragic loss, and she doesn’t feel so lonely anymore.

While talking about her coping mechanism, Arjun’s sister added, “I do not know where she is right now, she is obviously not in her physical body and not in pain. That, for me, was the only thing I held on to."