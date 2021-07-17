Home > Bollywood Karan Johar to shelve multi-starrer ‘Takht’ due to controversial Moghul history Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s dream project Takht was among the most talked-about projects.

Some recent media reports have confirmed that the most-awaited project has been officially shelved after a long wait.

The film, which was announced to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly been called off for several reasons.

The movie was based on the history of the Mughals in India. A source informed Filmfare that, “Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history.”

It has been reported that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has decided to shelve Takht and instead focus on doing a light-hearted romantic family flick, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The rom-com features Alia and Ranveer in the lead.