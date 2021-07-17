Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta responds hilariously to Masaba questioning her fashion choice Eesha Iftikhar | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta’s friendly banter in each other’s comment sections on Instagram is not something rare. The two share a close relationship and are often teasing each other on their grams.

On Saturday, Neena took to her IG handle to post a video, in which she expressed her gratitude for all those who read her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, which came out only recently. Neena has been quite active on her social media lately in order to promote her book.

In the video, Neena is wearing a white shirt and a tie that has blue and yellow stripes on it. With her hair open, she is sitting in front of her bookshelf. With her book in hand, Neena talked about the positive feedback she has received on her book, and asked everyone to recommend her work to their peers and friends.

Neena then made a joke about her tie and requested viewers to ignore it. She said, "Please don't mind my new tie style, I just couldn't tie it. I tried many times. So well this is my new style."

Her daughter Masaba Gupta reacted to the post and wrote in the comment section, "I need an explanation about this tie." Neene responded, "masabagupta i have stopped explaining myself” along with a face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emojis.