When Nana Patekar revealed why he would never work with Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt once got associated with the people who were involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Coming out clear of the allegations later, Dutt was sentenced 6 years imprisonment in 2007 for keeping illegal weapons.

The Vaastav actor’s links with Mumbai blasts were later dismissed but he had to remain in jail for acquiring weapons illegally.

Dutt’s controversy irked Patekar and he decided to never collaborate with latter.

Patekar had told a publication, “That is the punishment I can give him from my side.”

The Welcome actor added, “The nature of his crime is horrible. Why should justice be meted out differently for him? The law is different for a poor man and different for me, just because I am an actor? Why should that be?”

