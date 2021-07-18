Home > Bollywood When Priyanka Chopra drew similarities between Nick Jonas and her late father Web Desk | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Priyanka Chopra drew similarities between Nick Jonas and her late father

Global star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 39th birthday on Sunday. The actor, who has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, married singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

Speaking of husband during that time, Priyanka compared Nick to her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra.

"The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi. Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable," she had said, speaking with Mumbai Mirror.

"(Nick) is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug," she had added.

