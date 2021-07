Home > Bollywood Watch Madhuri Dixit cheer Rekha as she dances on Salam-e-Ishq Web Desk | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Madhuri Dixit cannot stop whistling as Rekha dances to her iconic songs on Dance Deewane 3.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Rekha would be seen mesmerizing audiences with her alluring dance performance as a guest star.



In one of the two videos shared by the channel, Rekha performed to Thare Rahiyo. In the other clip, Rekha dances to Salaam-E-Ishq while Madhuri lip syncs to it.

The video then ended with Madhuri going up to the stage to embrace Rekha.



Take a look: