Kriti Sanon reveals being ‘forced to snack every two hours’ to gain weight for film ‘Mimi’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon gained 15kgs for her role in upcoming film Mimi. She appeared in an interview with a publication and opened up about her weight gain journey.
Sanon shared, “Being blessed with a great metabolism, I’ve always been able to eat whatever I want. Owing to this, it wasn’t easy for me to put on the kilos. From devouring the oiliest possible breakfast, to gorging on the sugariest of sweets, I had to stuff myself with way more food than normal.”
The Raabta actor added, “I am someone who’s never been on a diet. I eat everything from pizza to butter chicken. So everyone was stressed as to how I’d be able to put on the weight. Even I was stressed about how will I do it. I had to really increase my appetite, I had to eat more than I normally do."
She further added, "Everything you are asked not to have was basically what I was having constantly. And finally, when we saw the 15 kg on screen, it really made a difference.”
Sanon also disclosed that she was forced to snack after every two hours and was not even allowed to work out.
On 30th July, Mimi will stream on Netflix.
