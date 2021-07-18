Home > Bollywood I’ve not spoken to ex Salman Khan in five years, it’s healthy to move on: Somy Ali Sakina Mehdi | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Former Indian actress Somy Ali appeared in an interview with a publication and opened up about her terms with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

Khan and Ali dated for eight years but she has not spoken to him since half a decade now.

Ali revealed she was supposed to work with Khan in a film but the project fell through she shared, "Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called Buland. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say.”

She further revealed, "I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation.”

She added, “Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about."