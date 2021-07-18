Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra rings in her 39th birthday, Kareena Kapoor & others send virtual love & wishes Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra rings in her 39th birthday, Kareena Kapoor & others send virtual love & wishes

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas turned a year older today. The iconic actress has rang in her 39th birthday in London this year on July 18.

PeeCee, who is currently in London, busy shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, shared the glamorous glimpses of how she celebrated her special day on her Instagram profile.

The White Tiger actress dropped pictures, donning the stunning look in a blue monokini. She posted her glams shots while sunbathing on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "mermaid" chilling in a pool.

The starlet, across the globe, received special wishes on her big day. Several prominent B Town! actors took to social media to wish the Desi Girl. While actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were one of the first few to post wishes, several others also made it special.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared a drop dead gorgeous monochrome photo of PeeCee and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka..may you keep brekaing boundaries forever."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, young starlet Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Masaba Gupta and many more flooded the Quantico star’s post with love and beautiful wishes. Have a look.



