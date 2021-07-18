Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu reveals boyfriend Mathias Boe doesn’t understand her films Sakina Mehdi | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu reveals boyfriend Mathias Boe doesn’t understand her films

During an interview, Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu revealed that her mom loves all her films whereas, boyfriend Mathias Boe doesn’t understand the sentiments behind certain scenes.

Pannu stated, "My mom is that hopeless a cheerleader, she loves all my films. As for my boyfriend (Mathias Boe), I don’t think he still understands any of these Hindi films. He has watched all my films, but they are too lengthy for the western world (and him).”

She continued, “He does not understand the emotions. He has watched them all but he cannot connect with the emotional, dramatic parts. Like he saw Thappad but could not identify with the emotions as women dominate his part of the world. He cannot connect with the emotions that I portray onscreen."