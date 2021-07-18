Home > Bollywood Rajpal Yadav praises Bollywood for helping him out of financial trouble Sakina Mehdi | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Rajpal Yadav praises Bollywood for helping him out of financial trouble

Actor Rajpal Yadav sat down for an interview and opened up about financial crisis, he revealed he had all the support from Bollywood and was not alone.

In 2018, Yadav was put behind bars for not repaying loan of 5 crore.

He shared, “I feel everyone should keep their doors open for others... How would I be here if people didn't help me out? The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed."

While looking back at his initial days in film industry, he said, “When you land up in Mumbai, an unfamiliar new city, where you share an auto with others to get to Borivali... Then, when you don't have money for an auto, you walk to Juhu, Lokhandwala, Adarsh Nagar, Goregaon, sometimes even Bandra, carrying your photo with you, looking for some success, then what are you talking about? If life seems tough, the mission is easy. If life seems easy, the mission becomes tough."