Home > Bollywood Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani affirms the offer, says ‘I am giving it a thought Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani affirms the offer, says ‘I am giving it a thought

Bollywood actor Arjun Bijlani revealed that he was offered a role in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, and confirmed that he would give the offer a thought.



Arjun has grabbed the attention of the audience after showcasing his talent in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In a chat with Indian Express, Arjun Bijlani said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15, and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show.’’

Besides Arjun Bijlani, it was speculated that numerous other small screen actors had also been given offers and will make an appearance in Bigg Boss 15, which is a reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

After the huge success of Bigg Boss 14, the makers decided to come up with another season.

The cast and crew of the show still need to be finalized. Gauging from the popularity of Salman Khan’s show, fans eagerly awaited confirmation of the news of Arjun’s participation.