Taapsee Pannu on her production house: I will be equally biased if I give work only to outsiders

Eesha Iftikhar | July 19, 2021

Actress Taapsee Panny has it all figured out as she embarks on a new journey. After launching her new production house, Outsiders Films, Taapsee is already establishing the ground rules, which are straight and simple that it’s inclusive of all— not just the outsiders.

During an interview with a leading daily, Taapsee explained that her production house is not a tool to fight nepotism. She wants her company to give “fair” opportunities to all those who are stepping into the industry with big dreams, otherwise Taapsee shared that she won’t be very different from people she has critiqued in the past.

"I never claimed that I will give work to outsiders. I did not say that,” she said. “I said 'I need to give back to people who made me who I am today - the industry and audience.' I have always taken this tag of 'outsider' with pride. I genuinely feel the outsider’s view is better. I think I have been able to pull of the kind of films I did because I had a regular ‘outsider' life till now. I take that as a compliment."

Taapsee continued, "If I start thinking that I will only give work to outsiders, then I will be like those people who give work only to star kids. I will be equally biased, and it won't be fair. I will give opportunity to someone who genuinely deserves the work, regardless of the background. I do not think that it is fair. Outsiders Films was not made to to tackle nepotism. Then you become the other extreme."