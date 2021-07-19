Home > Bollywood Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter both are extremely different: Mrunal Thakur Sakina Mehdi | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter both are extremely different: Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur appeared in an interview with a publication and got candid about working with Shahid Kapoor and his whole family.

Thakur said, “The beautiful thing is that I feel like I have worked with the entire family. I have worked with Supriya Pathak ji in Toofaan, with Pankaj Kapur sir and Shahid in Jersey and now with Ishaan in Pippa. It’s just a beautiful coincidence.”

She continued, “When Shahid and I talk about Ishaan, we only speak about how talented that boy is. I can’t wait to work with him because the energy he imparts is amazing.”

While talking about Shahid and Ishaan she said, "They both are extremely different and so is their approach towards their work. I haven’t spent much time with Ishaan yet but we get along really well and I know that you will see that bonding in Pippa."