Home > Bollywood Kriti Kharbanda says she once taught someone a lesson for taking her pictures without permission Eesha Iftikhar | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who will now appear in 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey, shared that she was one of those tom-boys and have definitely rigged her fair share of boys during her college days.

During the promotional interviews of her upcoming movie 14 phere, Kriti was asked if she has ever rigged any boys in her real life after being seen doing that to her co-star in the movie. She replied affirmatively and confessed that she was “gundi” type during her college life.

Kriti revealed that once upon a time she noticed a guy taking her photos without her consent when she was attending a cultural fest hosted at an all-boys college.

"When I was in 12th grade, I went to an all-boys college to attend a college festival. Over there, a guy clicked my picture without asking me. Camera phones were introduced back then. Later, I walked up to him and said handover over the phone to me, I said give me the phone right away.”

She went on, “Once he gave me his cell phone, I went straight away to his headmaster and handed that guy's phone to him. And I told him (to the guy), aaj kar diya, dobara himmat mat karna (don't dare to do it next time).”

Kriti shared that she came across the same person a few years later and found out he was marrying her friend and she was “embarassed.”