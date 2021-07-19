Home > Bollywood Neha Dhupia opens up about her second pregnancy when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19 Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neha Dhupia opens up about her second pregnancy when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Bollywood actress and model Neha Dhupia recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Angad Bedi. The actress, who is also known as one of the glamorous show hosts in B Town, also revealed that she was pregnant when Angad got diagnosed with COVID-19.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Chup Chup Ke actress revealed, “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets COVID-19 and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she said.

“The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it and why and how the mind and body react to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admitted the actress, who is due in October.

The Julie starlet said she and Angad are treading with caution a little more this time as compared to her first pregnancy. The couple, who are proud parents to their daughter, Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with an adorable family portrait and an emotional post.





Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Neha can be seen cradling her baby bump. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare," she captioned the post.