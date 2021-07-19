Home > Entertainment Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share adorable snaps from their weekend with fans Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The new celebrity couple of town, actors Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan never miss out the chance to set cute and adorable couple goals for their fans. The lovebirds also continued to spend their weekend together as they enjoyed hanging out together and went out for a romantic drive and continental cuisine in the city.

Being an avid social media user, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor took to his Instagram Stories to share his ladylove’s pictures from the outing. The Jalan famed diva flaunted her gorgeous looks and fun vibes and even posed for camera in the shared pictures.

The Nand actress also posted Ahsan’s glimpse from their Saturday dinner. Take a look.

The couple, who exchanged their rings earlier in June, recently faced backlash for driving without wearing seatbelts by activist and Wasim Akram’s wife, Shaniera Akram. Their comments and responses took the internet by storm.

On the work front, Minal can be seen currently in drama serial Ishq Hai co-starring Danish Taimoor and Azekah Daniel.