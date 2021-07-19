Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for her production debut film ‘Blurr’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for her production debut film ‘Blurr’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has proven her mettle as an outstanding actor in the industry in no time. The starlet, who has delivered iconic performances in her movies, is all set to began another exciting project titled Blurr, under the banner of her newly launched production house, Outsiders Films.

The actress, who was recently seen in Netflix romantic/mystery Haseen Dillruba took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the first day at shooting of her upcoming film.

In the shared pictures, the Badla star can be seen walking in a green area sporting a half bun and dressed in grey joggers, olive green long shrug and combat boots. "There is a certain calm about this place …. #Day1 #Blurr," she captioned the post.





The male lead of Blurr Gulshan Devaiah also shared a tweet that read, "Mr and Mrs Blurr." Along with it, he shared a selfie with his co-star Taapsee. He also shared a picture of him and Taapsee on his Instagram Stories, where he wrote, "We're so good that we can convincingly fake candid shots."













Blurr will be helmed by director Bahl, who is best known for his 2019 release, Section 375. The film is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, Param Gill and Kabir Lal.