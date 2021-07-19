Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif’s latest post in floral ensemble takes internet by storm Zainab Nasir | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif’s latest post in floral ensemble takes internet by storm

Katrina Kaif treated her fans with adorable snaps in a floral co-ord set today as she posted photos on Instagram, taking away their Monday blues.



Fans showered her latest post with loving compliments.

In the first photo, Katrina was seen posing with her hands on her waist, in a candid pose.

She donned a floral crop top and paired it with matching floral shorts and penned a flower emoticon as the caption.

One fan commented, “Thanks for blessing us,” while the other called her “Barbie.”

Some addressed her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal by saying, “I am waiting for Vicky Kaushal comment.”

The duo has been speculated to be dating for a while now, and some sources confirmed their relationship.

Recently, Katrina posted a no-makeup look and also appeared in a virtual discussion as her film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked 10 years.

On the work front, it was said that Katrina will once again be seen with the famed Akshay Kumar.







