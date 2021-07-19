Home > Bollywood

Sunny Leone expresses love on husband Daniel’s new look in pink

Zainab Nasir|July 19, 2021
Sunny Leone was delighted as she finally got her husband to wear a pink shirt, as showcased in latest post.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone posted a picture of herself fixing her husband Daniel Weber's hair.

She was clad in a white and powder pink off the shoulder outfit while Weber looked dapper in a black suit and a pink shirt.

Sunny penned her post with a caption, "Finally got Mr. Weber in a Pink shirt. Looks nice! dirrty99.”

The couple has been married for 8 to 9 years now.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently on shoot for upcoming film Shero, which is a psychological thriller as she shared a poster of her movie, "Sarah Mike. Begin her journey..."

The actress keeps her fans updated on her work.

As for Daniel who was a guitarist from Los Angeles, but now he is Sunny’s personal business manager. He also is the head of their joint production venture.

